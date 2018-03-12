Victoria will extend PrEP trial until the drug is listed on the PBS
The state government will provide $400,000 to extend the trial and allow those in it to transition to accessing PrEP through their regular GP.
For the first time in Australia the plan acknowledges women, trans, and gender diverse people as priority populations.
“It’s extremely disappointing that the federal government is refusing to make this life-saving drug affordable and accessible for people at risk of HIV”
Ex-gay ideas and ‘conversion therapy’ continue to be practiced and promoted around Australia in more subtle and insidious ways.
The state government has pushed for a review and overturn of the discriminatory policy.
More than 1,300 same-sex attracted men have now signed up to the Victorian study.
A health guide for LGBTI Victorians and their health service providers was launched by the Victorian Government earlier today.
A new bill has been introduced in Victoria’s parliament that aims to crack down on dangerous and unregistered health practitioners across the state, including gay “conversion” therapists.
Victorian Health Minister Jill Hennessy has confirmed that Victoria’s current PrEP trial will be expanded to allow 2600 people access to the HIV prevention tool.
Community members have been meeting with Jill Hennessy’s team to discuss the Victorian Government’s next steps around PrEP, with a recent meeting indicating she is in favour of expanding the trial.