‘My LGBTI fans are my first fans, the heteros came later’: Joel Creasey
The latest in our Backstage Observer series with singer Greg Gould.
The latest in our Backstage Observer series with singer Greg Gould.
“Please stop posting dumb shit like ‘three weeks to Mardi Gras’ next to a piece of steamed broccoli”
“Over time people’s attitudes towards marriage equality have changed in this country”
The national campaign is being led by Sivan along with other celebrities including Missy Higgins, Joel Creasey, and Guy Pearce.
PREPARE yourself – you’ll be seeing Joel Creasey’s face a lot this Mardi Gras. The Perth-born funnyman is set to host SBS’ broadcast of the …
A chance for Sydney’s community to come together to support the victims of Orlando.
In Australia there are an increasing number of gay and lesbian comedians taking the stage to make audiences laugh and reflect on their experiences in equal measure. Matthew Wade spoke to the organisers of Melbourne and Sydney’s annual comedy festivals to find out the importance of LGBTI representation in the genre.
For about a month every year, you can hardly walk down the street in Melbourne without an up-and-coming comedian trying to convince you to come to their show. Benjamin Riley spoke to a few of the country’s top gay comedians ahead of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival — and the Sydney Comedy Festival which follows soon after — to find out what’s so funny about being gay.
DON a mask and join Aurora while walking the line between anonymity and exhibitionism in an evening of sophistication and style. Aurora’s 15th Annual Ball, …
THE Melbourne International Comedy Festival program launched yesterday, revealing a line-up of local and international queer comedians performing throughout the festival. The launch of Australia’s …