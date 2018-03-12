Cher apologises after taking a selfie with Malcolm Turnbull
“Guess that’s why I have few friends who are politicians”
“Guess that’s why I have few friends who are politicians”
A group of activists tried to ‘turn back the float’ and declared the Liberal party an illegal arrival at Mardi Gras.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and President Donald Trump will be chased along the parade by a mock pest control company called ‘Bigots Begone’.
Activists are also currently campaigning against a rollback of discrimination protections.
Turnbull said a postal survey on Australia becoming a republic in the future was an option.
LGBTI couples can lodge intentions to wed from tomorrow, meaning the first weddings under the new law can take place from January 9 next year.
It’s a historic day for LGBTI people in Australia.
More than 90 per cent said the postal survey had a negative impact on them, just as advocates warned it would.
He said that same-sex couples are better off together than “living alone comforted only by their respective cats”.
The seven bishops have publicly called for MPs to resist the push towards amendments for religious protections.