Man who accused NSW police of “brutal attack” at Mardi Gras in 2013 speaks out in court
“I felt betrayed by the way [the police] behaved”
“I felt betrayed by the way [the police] behaved”
“Guess that’s why I have few friends who are politicians”
A group of activists tried to ‘turn back the float’ and declared the Liberal party an illegal arrival at Mardi Gras.
“Mardi Gras is a celebration of pride – unfortunately there is absolutely nothing to be proud about in the Anti-Discrimination Act”
“My first Mardi Gras encounter occurred accidentally when I was trying to cross Oxford St in 1981 and bumped into the parade”
“I think y’all should never not see what it’s like to be black”
“I have issued a genuine challenge to McCormack to prove his change of heart by marching in this year’s Mardi Gras”
The latest in our Backstage Observer series with singer Greg Gould.
“Cher is in Sydney and my little gay heart can’t take it”
A giant “YAY” has been set up in the city for people to attach personal messages to.