‘Saying all women have particular body parts can feel isolating’: young trans person
A young trans advocate in Australia has spoken out to mark International Women’s Day.
The Star Observer spoke to LGBTI youth about the importance of visibility and the first time they felt confident and proud of their queer identity.
Equinox has been created to put trans and gender-diverse people back in the driver’s seat.
A new video project has launched exploring the stories of young people who identify as both LGBTI and Jewish, in an effort to support young people who may be struggling with their religious, sexual, and gender identities.
International Women’s Day champions women around the globe while looking at the prevalence of gender inequality and the issues that need to be tackled. We spoke to a handful of LGBTI women about the unique issues they face.
The Star Observer’s latest monthly spotlight on community champions falls on Margot Fink, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to combat transphobia in schools. Shannon Power reports.
High school students are already subject to the challenges of being an adolescent, but this is amplified when they’re diverse in gender or sexuality. Ahead of a major forum during Midsumma focusing on this topic, young people shared their personal school experiences with Matthew Wade.
To kick of Midsumma Festival’s social events calendar, Melbourne’s largest synagogue will hold a Pride Shabbat service celebrating the local Jewish LGBTI community.
A new guide has been created for high school teachers aimed at making sexual and gender diverse awareness and inclusivity part of the national curriculum.
NOT one, not two, but three members of the LGBTI community have been recognised as finalists in the 2016 Victorian Australian of the Year awards. Human …