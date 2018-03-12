Matthew Leveson’s mother says her son’s memorial was vandalised
His funeral is being held this afternoon.
“Because of his deception and cover-up for so long, Matt’s been in the ground for so many years now, when he was finally found there wasn’t much there to test”
Leveson’s family thanked loved ones via Facebook who had supported the search for their son.
It’s the third time police have searched the area in six months after being led to the site by Matthew’s former boyfriend.