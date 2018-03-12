‘I was afraid that I wouldn’t be welcomed by the LGBTQ community’: Adam Rippon
“Maybe I was too gay, and maybe I was just too myself.”
The openly gay athlete has highlighted the horrific homophobic abuse he’s received on social media.
“It’s a great chance to show that water polo is an inclusive sport”
AFLW boss Simon Lethlean said a process is in place for when a trans woman nominates to play.
DESPITE making headlines around the world when he came out publicly as gay in 2005, there was never a moment Olympic trampoline silver medalist Ji Wallace actually realised he was gay.
Chris Mosier was the first trans athlete to qualify for the US National team at the Olympics.
The journalist has come under fire for potentially outing athletes from homophobic countries.
Adidas promises not to fire LGBTI athletes who go public with their sexuality.
The gay Olympic gold medallist has announced his retirement from professional diving.
BOTH of Australia’s men’s and women’s bobsleigh teams at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics will fly the flag for LGBTI rights following a landmark sponsorship …