Queensland police say domestic violence is under-reported in the LGBTI community
“It’s seen to be a heterosexual female problem”
A giant rainbow flag was also held up by the crowd during a minute of silence for victims of homophobic and transphobic violence.
BRISBANE City Council will adopt support of marriage equality as official policy in the council chamber next Tuesday.
International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia will have increased visibility in Brisbane thanks to significant involvement by the Queensland Police Service and Victoria Bridge becoming the third city monument to be lit in rainbow colours.
In a first for Queensland politics, candidates for Brisbane City Council’s upcoming election responded to a survey addressing LGBTI issues facing the city’s diverse community.
We kick off our coverage of the March elections for City of Brisbane, Australia’s largest local government, with a wrap up of all the LGBTI-specific commitments already made by the major parties and players.
Representatives from across the LGBTI community agree that the first LGBTI roundtable with a Queensland government in five years was a productive start to a reinvigorated relationship.
As the LGBTI community in Queensland celebrates the restoration of civil unions, many advocates and community members are asking what’s next for LGBTI issues and law reform in the Sunshine State. We speak to a few about what they would like to see happen next year.
The historic moment saw the Relationships (Civil Partnerships) and Other Acts Amendment Bill 2015 passed easily with 64 MPs voting in favour and 22 against.
Despite appearing to have early support from both sides of Brisbane City Council, a petition calling for the creation of an LGBTI advisory committee was rejected yesterday as council said it already had a board to deal with the issues facing the community.