Beyoncé makes Glastonbury history
Beyoncé made music history today by becoming the first female to headline the UK’s prestigious Glastonbury Festival. Considered a huge honour reserved for rock n …
Beyoncé’s eagerly anticipated fourth album – the conveniently titled 4 – finally hit stores this morning, almost a month after it leaked online. The superstar’s …
Beyoncé has reached out to fans after her highly anticipated fourth album leaked online yesterday – three weeks ahead of its scheduled release date. While …
Beyoncé has announced the tracklist for the deluxe edition of 4 – complete with additional songs and remixes. The R&B superstar, who this week scored …
Despite Run The World (Girls) rebounding into the ARIA top 15 this week, Beyoncé is already moving on to the second single from her highly …
Billboard has announced its list of the top 20 songwriters of the new millennium, and a couple of unexpected names made the cut. While most …
A day after delivering what is being hailed as one of the best live performances of all time at the 2011 Billboard Awards, Beyoncé returned …
A day has passed since Beyoncé’s Run The World (Girls) video debuted on Vevo and it has already been viewed by over three million people. …
The month-long wait for Beyoncé’s Run The World (Girls) video is finally over with the big budget extravaganza debuting on tonight’s episode of American Idol. …
After a remarkably quiet start to her Run The World (Girls) campaign, Beyoncé has kicked the publicity machine into overdrive by providing album details in …