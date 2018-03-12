‘I’ve never felt there was a view I couldn’t hold because of my sexuality’: Liberal MP Don Harwin
“Perhaps ironically the Liberals have preselected more openly identifying LGBTI politicians than any other party”
“The highlight of my day was hearing the words, ‘I take you as my lawfully wedded wife'”
Imagine welcoming guests to an event surrounded by huge stingrays, massive sharks, and hundreds of multicoloured fish.
Over a third have been held in New South Wales.
“For some of us, there still isn’t a neat box that accurately describes our status”
The two men were reportedly intimidated and harassed, with police storming their Moscow apartment and cutting off their electricity and internet.
Last week a study revealed that marriage equality topped 9/11 and the apology to Indigenous people as the most significant historic event in Australia.
“We were watching RuPaul’s Drag Race when she proposed – I paused it of course”
The country’s treatment of asylum seekers is what has left Australians feeling the most disappointed in their country.
The Australia-based couple received flyers saying “fight against Satan’s temptation” on the eve of their wedding.