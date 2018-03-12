Trans sex worker CJ Palmer sentenced to six years in male prison
Palmer has already served over 300 days in a high-security men’s prison and currently does not have access to necessary hormone treatment.
Victorian sex workers have criticised the government’s funding for Project Respect as ill-informed.
The sentencing manual now says a sex worker’s profession should have no effect on the sentence of a sex offender.
The coalition have called to an end of violence against suspected drug users or dealers
Sex workers and injecting drug users still have to fight to be remembered in the battle against HIV.
Despite vocal protests from its own members, Amnesty International has called for the decriminalisation of sex work.
Women are often stigmatised for having and enjoying sex, the result of a damaging sexist culture. But in what ways does slut-shaming affect the LGBTI community? Matthew Wade reports.
With state and federal budget cuts and changes to state approaches to health, working boys and girls are being hit hard, but they’re already marginalised and risking criminalisation — so who is going to stand in their corner? Janelle Fawkes writes.
A NATIONAL forum and public rally for sex workers organised by Scarlet Alliance, the country’s leading sex workers association, will take place in Sydney next …
Calls have been made for the South Australian government to continue funding community-based, peer-driven HIV-related projects and services following its decision last month to close …