beyondblue is helping gay men have tough conversations with their mates about mental health
“It gave me the confidence to start the conversation, and reassured me that I didn’t need to have all the answers”
“It gave me the confidence to start the conversation, and reassured me that I didn’t need to have all the answers”
“If Keita is gay then fair play for coming out. Sets a good message for other homosexual players that it’s okay to come out”
The organisation was formed in 1992 and provides social support and advocacy for mature aged and older gay and bisexual men in Victoria.
The guide provides information for parents and children in rainbow families around things like family structure and how to deal with bullying.
A health guide for LGBTI Victorians and their health service providers was launched by the Victorian Government earlier today.
Rihanna solidifies her place in the realm of awesome after supporting a fan through his coming out
UPDATE: The City of Melbourne unanimously passed a motion in support of marriage equality at its council meeting on Tuesday, October 27.
Experts highlight the need to include same-sex relationships and same-sex parenting families in Victoria’s Royal Commission into Family Violence.