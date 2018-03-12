Matthew Leveson’s mother says her son’s memorial was vandalised
His funeral is being held this afternoon.
His funeral is being held this afternoon.
We asked for your thoughts. Here are some responses.
“Can we… ask what for?”
“Guess that’s why I have few friends who are politicians”
Drag queen Maxi Shield thanked Lyle for the event’s ongoing publicity.
If you live on Australia’s east coast or are planning to fly over, check out our handy guide to the queer scene.
The colourful piece is “big, bold, and sassy”.
Partygoers will continue to be admitted to venues around the Oxford Street area beyond the usual 1.30am or 2am cutoff.
Drag star Maxi Shield helped to launch the new rainbow stairs.
“My girls are alternative – they don’t really f*ck with western beauty standards or the binary”