Sydney Stingers to take on Olympians in LGBTI water polo match
“It’s a great chance to show that water polo is an inclusive sport”
“It’s a great chance to show that water polo is an inclusive sport”
“If we are faced with a plebiscite, it’s conversations at kitchen tables that will win the day”
This is the second summer in a row that the Sydney Stingers have scored gold in the Men’s 6th division.
THE Victorian Seals Water Polo Club recently announced its plan to hold an inaugural National Water Polo League (NWPL) Pride Cup next year. The event will mark …
TRACING its history back to the mid-80s and the time of the San Francisco Gay Games when quirky fashion and moustaches were all the rage, …
Australian water polo teams dominated the World Outgames in Antwerp over the weekend, with Melbourne Surge taking out the gold medal in a grand final …
Local LGBTI water polo club the Sydney Stingers hosted their annual trivia fundraiser night last Friday to raise money for the club’s upcoming trip to …
Zombie Prom The Red Rattler will play host to Zombie Prom, a zombie-themed dance party on Friday July 12, with guests taught a choreographed zombie …
The Community Brave Foundation‘s 2013 LGBTIQ calendar ‘Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies, Healthy Souls‘ goes live on December 1 and features some of Sydney’s LGBT sporting …
Sydney’s gay water polo team, the Stingers, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary as a competitive team. Started by a group of friends in 2001 who wanted …