Join international musical theatre superstars Amy Manford, Christine Allado, Nick Afoa, Joshua Robson and Ruva Ngwenya and over 100 musicians from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and MSO Chorus for a night of magic and music at Disney in Concert: Live at the Arts Centre Melbourne. Conducted by Jessica Gethin, this constellation of stars will bring to life songs from Disney classics both old and new, including songs from Hercules, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, The Lion King and Mulan, as well as excerpts from Cinderella, Pinocchio, Fantasia, Peter Pan and more. Don’t wait, tickets are limited and selling fast!





Disney In Concert

When: March 21–23, 2025, 21st at 7.30pm, 22nd at 2 and 8pm, and 23rd at 2pm

Where: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Road, Southbank

Tickets: $84–$199 plus $7 transaction fee

Accessibility: Hamer Hall is wheelchair, walker and scooter accessible, has assistive listening devices available, allows service animals and provides parking assistance when required. For more information visit the Arts Centre Melbourne Accessibility page.