Hairy Mary’s Easter Sunday

Nobody does Easter like Hairy Mary’s! Join the Brisbane hot spot for not one, but three days of fabulousness, beginning on Good Friday with Spag, Drag & Cabaret, the fabulous Something Something Cabaret, featuring Venus Amore, Natasha St. James, Tombe & Bec, Sin Sation, and Ginni & Rhen. Then on Easter Saturday don’t miss a special Easter edition of All Sorts Saturday with Miss Dee and music by Friends With Dorothy. Finish off weekend in style at the Easter Sunday Social BBQ fundraiser for the good folks at Minus18.
Hairy Mary Easter Sunday
Spag, Drag & Cabaret
When: 18 April 2025, 6pm
Tickets: $48.96
All Sorts Saturday
When: 19 April 2025, doors at 7pm, shows from 8pm
Easter Sunday Social BBQ Fundraiser
When: 20 April 2025, 2-5pm
Where: Hairy Mary’s, 7 Surfers Avenue, Mermaid Beach
Accessibility: Hairy Mary’s is wheelchair accessible.
