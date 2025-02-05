Mardi Gras Party 2025: Get Wild at Sydney Pride

Mardi Gras’ legendary afterparty is back with the raging Mardi Gras Party 2025! Prepare for a mesmerising time headlined by Grammy Award-winner Honey Dijon, the ethereal Romy (of The XX) and powerhouse vocalist Hayla.

Spanning across six venues, enjoy all-night partying up close with thousands of revellers, backed by the hottest music, DJ’s and performances. From house at Hordern to retro hits at Watson’s, you’re guaranteed to find your vibe in the beating heart of Mardi Gras.

Don’t miss out on Sydney’s 40-year tradition of wildin’ at Sydney Pride‘s premier afterparty.

Mardi Gras Party 2025

1 March, 10pm-6am

Hordern Pavilion, Liberty Hall, Watson’s, Mary’s EQ and The Entertainment Quarter

1 Driver Ave, Moore Park

Tickets: $229-$239