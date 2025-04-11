It feels like every day we’re being bombarded with new information about how candidates will, or will not, support and advocate for our communities. Cut through the noise ahead of the 2025 Federal election with the marvelous moderator Courtney Act and representatives from the Coalition, the Greens, Labor and an independent candidate in discussion about issues that impact our communities. Hosted by Equality Australia, Health Equity Matters, InterAction for Health and Human Rights, and LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, with media partner Joy Media.



Rainbow Votes Election Forum with Courtney Act

When: April 15, 2025, 6.15–7.45pm

Where: Surrey Hills or Online, including a livestream at the Victorian Pride Centre theatrette, book here.

Tickets: FREE (booking required)