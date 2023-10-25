Australian Gay Romantic Drama Of An Age Available To Stream

The Australian gay romantic drama, Of An Age, is now available to stream.

Written and directed by Melbourne filmmaker Goran Stolevski (Housekeeping For Beginners), Of An Age was released in theatres in early 2023. As of October 24, the film is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Set in Melbourne, the official logline reads, “In the summer of 1999, a 17-year-old Serbian-born Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother.”

Of An Age stars Elias Anton (Barracuda), Thom Green (Dance Academy), Hattie Hook (Ten Pound Poms), Jack Kenny (Preacher), Toby Derrick (Neighbors), Verity Higgins (Night Shift), Grace Graznak (Serial Thriller), and Milijana Cancar (Blue Heelers).

‘A Rare Gem’

According to a report by ScreenHub, “Of An Age is a rare gem: a uniquely Australian dramatic feature that doesn’t succumb to tired soap-opera cliché or cringe humour.”

In an interview with ScreenHub, Stolevski explained that the film was originally a writing exercise during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The project later evolved into a full-length screenplay based on his own memories of growing up in Melbourne.

Stolevski said, “It’s not specifically an autobiographical script, because the events in the film didn’t happen to me. But it is very much based on my mindset at the time, especially when it comes to love, relationships and friendships.”

“I also liked the idea of making a romance in the least-romantic place in the world, which for me is suburban Melbourne in 1999.”

The Queer Isolation Of 1999 Melbourne

Talking to Focus Features earlier this year, about the Queer world of 1999 Melbourne, Stolevski explained, “1999 was before the internet, so if you were a queer kid from a certain socioeconomic stratum like Melbourne, there was a special kind of isolation. You didn’t know other queer kids.

“Now you can use technology to find out about yourself and to connect to others. I was really interested in what that did—and not only in a negative way. There was a poignancy to not being able to go online. You developed a different capacity for connecting to someone in an immediate way.”

Of An Age is now available to stream in Australia on Prime Video