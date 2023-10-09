Austrian Gay Military Drama Eismayer Premieres In October

The trailer for the Austrian gay military drama, Eismayer has been released.

Directed and written by filmmaker David Wagner, Eismayer is set to be released on digital platforms on October 10. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022.

Sergeant Falls In Love With Recruit

Based on real events, the movie follows Austrian Armed Forces Sergeant Major Charles Eismayer, played by Gerhard Liebmann, who falls in love with one of his recruits, Mario Falak, played by Luka Dimic.

The official logline reads, “Vice Lieutenant Eismayer is the most feared trainer and model macho in the Austrian Military and lives as a gay man in secret. When he falls in love with a young, openly gay soldier, his world gets turned upside down.”

Eismayer stars Gerhard Liebmann (The Bone Man), Luka Dimic (Zima), and Julia Koschitz (Ghosthunters on Icy Trails).

‘Very Important And Meaningful Movie’

In a post to Instagram, Dimic explained that Eismayer is a “very important and meaningful movie for me. From tomorrow in Austrian cinemas. I think it’s important that a lot of people see this Movie. And through him they understand that a man can suffer if he forbids himself the life he wants to live.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Dimić (@look_a_dimic)

Wagner posted, “This year my first film baby will do its first steps on the big screen. I’m happy. I’m tired. I’m excited. Thanks everybody.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Wagner (@pokused)

Talking about the film’s success, Liebmann wrote in a post to Instagram, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together since then… and grateful for the great experiences, the exciting encounters with extraordinary people, the many positive reactions our film has triggered and the wide recognition at the various festivals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerhard Liebmann (@gerhard.liebmann)



The film won multiple awards at the Austrian Film Awards, Österreichischer Filmpreis 2023, including Best Screenplay, Best Music, and Best Supporting Male and Best Male Lead.