Austrian Gay Military Drama Eismayer Premieres In October

Arts & Entertainment
Douglas Magaletti
October 9, 2023
Austrian Gay Military Drama Eismayer Premieres In October
Image: Instagram

The trailer for the Austrian gay military drama, Eismayer has been released.

Directed and written by filmmaker David Wagner, Eismayer is set to be released on digital platforms on October 10. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022.

Sergeant Falls In Love With Recruit

Based on real events, the movie follows Austrian Armed Forces Sergeant Major Charles Eismayer, played by Gerhard Liebmann, who falls in love with one of his recruits, Mario Falak, played by Luka Dimic.

The official logline reads, “Vice Lieutenant Eismayer is the most feared trainer and model macho in the Austrian Military and lives as a gay man in secret. When he falls in love with a young, openly gay soldier, his world gets turned upside down.”

Eismayer stars Gerhard Liebmann (The Bone Man), Luka Dimic (Zima), and Julia Koschitz (Ghosthunters on Icy Trails).

‘Very Important And Meaningful Movie’

In a post to Instagram, Dimic explained that Eismayer is a “very important and meaningful movie for me. From tomorrow in Austrian cinemas. I think it’s important that a lot of people see this Movie. And through him they understand that a man can suffer if he forbids himself the life he wants to live.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luka Dimić (@look_a_dimic)

Wagner posted, “This year my first film baby will do its first steps on the big screen. I’m happy. I’m tired. I’m excited. Thanks everybody.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Wagner (@pokused)

Talking about the film’s success, Liebmann wrote in a post to Instagram, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together since then… and grateful for the great experiences, the exciting encounters with extraordinary people, the many positive reactions our film has triggered and the wide recognition at the various festivals.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gerhard Liebmann (@gerhard.liebmann)


The film won multiple awards at the Austrian Film Awards,  Österreichischer Filmpreis 2023, including Best Screenplay, Best Music, and Best Supporting Male and Best Male Lead.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queer American Musician Dorian Electra Releases Third Studio Album “Fanfare”
October 8, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Queer American Musician Dorian Electra Releases Third Studio Album “Fanfare”
Arts & Entertainment Music
Queer American Singer-Songwriter Sufjan Stevens Dedicates New Album To His Late Partner
October 7, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Queer American Singer-Songwriter Sufjan Stevens Dedicates New Album To His Late Partner
Arts & Entertainment News
Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Set To Star In New Lesbian Thriller 
October 6, 2023 | Christine Lai

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Set To Star In New Lesbian Thriller 
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Gay American Singer Omar Apollo Releases Risqué Album Artwork
October 5, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Gay American Singer Omar Apollo Releases Risqué Album Artwork
Arts & Entertainment
Gay Olympic Gold Medalist And OnlyFans Star Matthew Mitcham In SAS Australia
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Gay Olympic Gold Medalist And OnlyFans Star Matthew Mitcham In SAS Australia
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Isis Avis Loren: Down Under’s Reigning Drag Superstar
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Isis Avis Loren: Down Under’s Reigning Drag Superstar
Arts & Entertainment Screen