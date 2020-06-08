—

A Sydney-based musical theatre performer and gay dad, one Big Brother contestant is set to shake things up in the reboot the popular reality series.

Garth Saville, one of the 2020 contestants on the Channel Seven show, decided to enter because at 50 years old, he was “looking for adventure and inspiration.”

Labelling himself as a loud, fun and naughty housemate, Garth said he is excited to get to know a group of new people who are all vastly different to each other and have to co-exist as best they can.

“So excited for everyone to see Hurricane Garth enter the Big Brother house in a wave of glittery fabulousness,” he wrote on social media. “Get ready for a wild ride.”

The soon to be reality star describes himself as a “Glitter Aficionado, Dog Lover and Gay Dad.”

He added that by being a big personality, he could stand out from other contestants.

“I am a born showman, so I love attention,” Garth said.

The 50-year-old said he is not looking forward to being away from technology, family and the essential things in life like going for a drive for a getaway.

Garth also said he wouldn’t be a fan of fellow housemates who try to dictate, or who won’t communicate properly.

Big Brother announced the 20 housemates who will appear on the reality TV program ahead of Monday night’s premiere.

The contestants range from 19 to 62 years of age and will compete in a series of “Survivor-style” challenges to win a $250,000 cash prize.

The Big Brother reboot will premiere on June 8 at 7:30pm on Seven and will be hosted by Sonia Kruger.

The late arrivals | Big Brother Au SNEAK PEEK: It is going to be a wild first week! Just when the housemates are settling in, Big Brother will throw four big surprises into the House. #BBAU tomorrow 7.30 on Channel 7 Posted by Big Brother Australia on Sunday, 7 June 2020