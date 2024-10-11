Charli XCX Releases Brat Remix Album – Here’s Every Icon On The Tracklist

Despite reports to the contrary, Brat summer is alive and well as Charli xcx releases the fully remixed version of her most critically and commercially successful album to date!

The album, titled Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, was announced on September 12 after Charli released remixes for Girl, so confusing with Lorde, Guess with Billie Eilish and Talk, talk with Troye Sivan, with the full list of collaborators slowly unveiled by the Brat era’s now-famous chartreuse-coloured billboards.

Now, the full album is here to enjoy with all 16 tracks substantially remixed to provide a completely different experience from the original version of Brat, available to stream or for purchase.

All the collaborators on the remix album

Charli xcx is no stranger to collaborating, but she may have put together her most impressive list of collaborators so far with the Brat remix album.

Besides the aforementioned Lorde, Billie Eilish and Troye Sivan, the biggest name appearing on the tracklist is undoubtedly Ariana Grande on Sympathy is a knife. The song has been transformed to be less about specific insecurity to the issues associated with fame as a woman. Grande turns in a great verse, directly addressing people who’ve accused her of getting work done and saying that she has ‘changed’.

The remix of B2b with bisexual singer Tinashe is a showcase for just how different some of these remixes can be, with completely different instrumentation that allows both Charli and the Nasty hitmaker to shine on a driving club beat.

The 1975 and Jon Hopkins both appear on the remix for I might say something stupid, transforming it from a low-key interlude into a fully composed ballad rife with a sense of sadness.

In one of the best remixed tracks, prior collaborator and alt-pop darling Caroline Polachek appears on the remix for Everything is romantic that, while decidedly less epic-sounding than the original, is still a beautiful take on the song that brings Polachek’s incredible voice to the track for a conversation between her and Charli.

Perhaps the most surprising collaborator is The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, who appears on Mean girls in an unexpected collaboration that nonetheless plays surprisingly well to the strengths of Casablancas as a singer.

Other appearances on the tracklist from artists like Shygirl, Bon Iver, Bladee, Yung Lean and queer artist The Japanese House fully distinguish the Brat remix album from the original album in a way that’s sure to please Charli xcx fans both new and old greatly.

Full Brat remix album tracklist

360 feat. Robyn & Yung Lean Club classics feat. Bb trickz Sympathy is a knife feat. Ariana Grande I might say something stupid feat. The 1975 & Jon Hopkins Talk, talk feat. Troye Sivan Von dutch A.G. Cook remix feat. Addison Rae Everything is romantic feat. Caroline Polachek Rewind feat. Bladee So I feat. A.G. Cook Girl, so confusing feat. Lorde Apple feat. The Japanese House B2b feat. Tinashe Mean girls feat. Julian Casablancas I think about it all the time feat. Bon Iver 365 feat. Shygirl Guess feat. Billie Eilish

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is available to stream on all platforms, or available for purchase on CD, cassette and vinyl as a bundle with the original album. Make sure you’re bumpin’ that as you get ready to go out this weekend!