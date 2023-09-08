Cher Teases First Ever Christmas Album

Alexander Driscoll
September 8, 2023
Cher Teases First Ever Christmas Album
Image: Cher

American pop star and long-time LGBTQI ally Cher has revealed the cover and title of her new album. Simply titled Christmas, the festive-themed album will be the singer’s 27th solo release and her first Christmas-focused release.

Cher, who rose to international stardom through her career as a performer, singing iconic songs such as If I Could Turn Back Time and starring in films such as Burlesque and Moonstruck. She has also been a long time supporter and advocate for the LGBTQI community, committing to advocacy after her daughter Chaz Bono came out as lesbian when she was 17. Her music has also risen her to a cult hero in the queer community.

Having teased fans through X, formally known as Twitter, that she was working on new music, she officially unveiled the name and artwork on both her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter)  on September 7.

Six Decades Of Music

Standing atop and frozen ball of ice, the album cover depicts the 77-year-old singer surrounded by festive baubles, donning bedazzled flair jeans, leaning heavily into the Christmas theme

Not only is this album her first to be seasonally themed, but it will be her first of the 2020s, with her career now spanning six decades and almost 60 years’ worth of music.

It comes five years after MAMMA MIA, a cover album of classic ABBA songs released as a tie into her appearance in the 2018 film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Not Your Mother’s Album

Her first album to include original material in a decade, the Believe singer has said, “It’s not your mother’s Christmas album”, teasing that it will contain her signature glamour, calling it a “Cher Christmas album”.

Fans on social media have so far received the news of the new album well. “Cher making a Christmas album for the gays 🥹 she’s truly the gift that keeps on giving” one fan said via Instagram. “Of course, I’ll spend Christmas with you! 😘” said another via X.

Though no release date has been set, we should expect the album to land around the festive season, so probably November or December. Whenever it comes out, we should expect the Goddess of Pop to bring a refreshing level of camp and glamour to Christmas 2023.

