‘Die Bully Die’ Directors On Their LGBT Horror-Comedy Short

This post originally appeared on CityHub.

BY MARK MORELLINI

What happens when a man who was bullied at high school for being queer bumps into the bully 17 years later – the same bully who ironically has come out as queer himself? This 16-minute horror/comedy LGBTQI+ short film is captivating viewing and redefines the word karma in the deliciously evil twist in the finale.

Die Bully Die was written by Matthew Backer and Drew Weston, inspired by Matthew’s real-life experiences while at high school at his all-boys, Catholic High school in Brisbane. Matthew and Drew also play the two pivotal characters who find themselves in this rather complicated situation.

Astutely directed by Nick and Nathan Lacey, this short film will be having its world premiere at the 71st Sydney Film Festival and is in competition in the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films category.

“This film is an exploration of trauma and overcoming our past experiences, difficulties and how those things can come back to haunt us, but it’s also a film about letting go and embracing forgiveness in a kind of twisted way!” explained Nick Lacey. “Whilst this film is specific to homophobia and to people who have experienced prejudice, we also think it’s universal to everyone who has experienced moments of trauma and bullying.”

Underlying the comedic and horror aspects of the film, Nathan said there are powerful universal messages that resonate. “A message of forgiveness, letting go of the past and also coming to terms with who you are, but even though the messages are serious, the film doesn’t take itself too seriously – there are moments of light with dark.”

Die Bully Die for comedy/horror aficionados, LGBT community

Nick explained that this film was made with the intention of embracing not only an LGBTQI+ audience, but also for lovers of comedy and horror to share the enjoyment in a darkened cinema.

Funding for films is universally a long-drawn-out procedure but thanks to the Australian Cultural Fund production to completion was possible as Nick explained, “Without them and the support of the donors, films like this wouldn’t happen. We were blown away by the support and we hope that everyone who donated their money and their time, really sees that paid off on screen.”

When asked which feelings were triggered when they discovered their short film would not only be screening at the SFF but would also be in competition for a major award, Nathan was quick to respond.

“It was an honour for us, and we’ve just been over the moon with it,” he says. “Getting your film into these festivals helps get your film an audience and get eyes on the film and that’s exactly why you make the film in the first place – you want people to experience it and meet the people who are watching it.”

And what’s the future for Die Bully Die? “There will be a 12-month festival run at the very least and we’re still waiting to hear from a majority of upcoming film festivals,” concluded Nathan.

Screens on June 15th at the Sydney Film Festival.