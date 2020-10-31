—

With shows such as a romantic comedy set in the times of coronavirus and a paranormal drama, a digital channel devoted to women in the LGBTQI community has launched.

The channel, OML on Revry, will be offered on a digital platform that offers free, queer-focused programming, including the 24/7 Revry News channel.

“I’m overjoyed to offer a free, living and breathing space for queer female stories to be seen across the world,” Revry co-founder LaShawn McGhee said in a statement.

OML (One More Lesbian), began life as a YouTube channel that has about 580,000 subscribers.

“I’m incredibly proud of the brand we’ve built and the relationships we’ve cultivated with the LGBTQ+ community for the last decade,” OML founder Shirin Etessam said to the media.

“What started as a portal to curate and share quality lesbian video content has become a powerful platform to launch, stream, distribute and promote some of the very best LBTQ+ content online.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Revry as its multifaceted global platform will allow us to reach a greater audience and to make Femxle-driven LBTQ+ content accessible to an even broader audience.

“Truly a win-win-win for all of us: Revry, OML, and our community.”

The show follows Jo, who comes across the woman of her dreams, but soon discovers lives halfway around the world.

So, Jo connects with her online and makes plans to meet in Hawaii for their official first date.

But, then 2020 hits and the world grapples with a pandemic.

The entire production of Dating ‘In’ Place occurred during COVID-19 lockdown and is told entirely through the screens and mobile devices of four young women.

The channel also features Crazy Bitches, starring Candis Cayne and Guinevere Turner, paranormal sci-fi drama Passage, Girls Like Magic directed by Eastenders’ Kit Williamson, and all three seasons of Gal Pals.

You can watch OML on Revry at watch.revry.tv/oml