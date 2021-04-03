—

The Disney magic in the phenomenal musical Frozen is enough to make any little boy feel like the Queen he didn’t know he wanted to be, especially with that magical costume change – if you’ve seen the movie (and you can’t call yourself an Idina Menzel fan if you haven’t), you know the magical costume change I’m talking about!

I won’t give anything away but suffice to say that the team responsible for transferring the magic of the animated films into the sumptuous treat for the eyes and ears that is a Disney Broadway musical, have definitely outdone themselves for Frozen – all my main magical highlights of the movie were rendered in awe inspiring reality, right there in front of me on the Capitol Theatre stage.

Disney’s Frozen magic is not just for little girls

And while I’ve never personally had a desire to wear a dress, I love what the dress represents and the spectacle of that huge moment, not only an impressive feat of stage magic but also the moment symbolising Elsa’s realisation of her own inner power, was enough to make me yearn for all the untapped potential in my own life experience – the power of symbolism at it’s best.

And that is one talented cast – is it true you have to be a triple threat these days in order to be a musical theatre performer (asking for a friend) because it certainly seems that way, judging from the sheer number of triple treats up there in Arendelle!

Surely any performer would appreciate the freebie boost of singing a song on stage that has already been loved and listened to what would surely be a billion times collectively by now. The generous round of applause that greeted the opening strains of Let It Go made me giggle uncomfortably, because depending on a performers’ outlook on life that could either be an excellent ego boost for your performance or enough to send you to therapy for years with the expectations that come along with it!

All the songs you love from the movie are there – or hate, depending on how many times your son/daughter/niece/nephew/work colleague/house mate has trotted that sucker of a soundtrack out by now – plus a few extra good ones that weren’t in the movie… and then a couple that could have been clipped for time, I reckon.

Hardly any covid inconveniences

But for a truly magical night out with only minimal covid inconveniences (masks while in the theatre and staggered departures by aisle at the end) you can’t really go wrong and ticket prices are surprisingly reasonable, mine were less than $80 each for seats kinda in the middle any only 10 rows back!

Frozen is just one of the options for a musical theatre experience in Sydney at the moment and Australia itself is heading into what seems like a golden age for the industry with Pippin opening at the Lyric at the end of 2020 (finished up at the end of January) and current or upcoming seasons of Hamilton at the Lyric, Come From Away after Frozen at the Capitol Theatre in June, Phantom of the Opera at The Sydney Opera House in September and A Chorus Line at Darlinghurst Theatre Company in September!

Not to mention Chess, strangely missing a Sydney season and many other whispers about what might be coming in 2021 and 2022.

Disney’s Frozen The Musical is playing at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney until the 23rd May before moving to Melbourne in June, get tickets for the Sydney and Melbourne seasons here.