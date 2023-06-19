Drag Race Down Under Star Kween Kong, Actor Tim Draxl Nominated For Logie Awards 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong and out gay Australian actor Tim Draxl have made it to this year’s Logie Awards nominees list.

Kween Kong took to Instagram after the nominations for the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards were announced on Monday.

“All I can say is, thank you so much to Channel 7 and to whoever made this possible,” said the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent nominee.

“Recognising drag especially in mainstream television here in Australia, with what’s happening in Sydney and across Australia within our drag community, is massive”.

Anti-Drag Protests

In recent weeks, several anti-drag storytime and anti-LGBTQI protests have taken place in multiple locations across Sydney and the country.

Kween Kong was the runner-up of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under season two, alongside Sydney-based queen Hannah Conda, coming up behind fellow Kiwi queen Spankie Jackson.

The Adelaide-based drag queen is one of six nominees in her category, alongside Amy Shark, Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden, Flex Miami, and Lilliana Bowrey.

From New Zealand originally and of Samoan and Tongan heritage, Kween Kong made history as the first Pasifika queen to have competed in the show.

Logie Awards Nomination For In Our Blood

Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Two has received a Logie Awards nomination in the category of Most Outstanding Entertainment Program.

For his role in ABC’s In Our Blood, Tim Draxl has been nominated for a Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Actor.

Recognising the talent of his fellow nominees via Instagram, the actor said it was an “incredible honour” to be nominated.

The Logie Awards 2023 will take place on July 30, in Sydney.