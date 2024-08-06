It’s Official: Broken Heel Festival Is Ending After 2024??

The iconic Broken Heel Festival is officially coming to an end after this year’s special anniversary event.

The event’s Festival Director and owner of The Palace Hotel Esther La Rovere confirmed to Star Observer that this year will sadly likely to be Broken Heel’s last.

“It’s unlikely at this stage,” La Rovere told Star Observer. “With some big plans and renovations happening at the hotel next year, it sadly won’t be physically feasible.”

“I mean, who knows what the future could hold, especially if we do something with the sequel [to The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert that was announced].”

“It’s time to come back to our business as well, to pour some of that love into The Palace. We’re only a very small team, and a festival is another a full time job – it’s always been something I guess that we’ve juggled. But it’s sort of really time to give ourselves a bit of a break, and and focus on some other new and exciting adventures.”

“We started the festival with very humble beginnings back in 2015, and I’m proud to say that our format of our festival hasn’t changed since the very first year – it’s just grown bigger and better.

“It’s never ceased to amaze us how dynamic our audience and our crowd is, and all of our artists who have come to join us over the years. I really, truly believe people have had many life changing moments sort of out here, and some really wonderful experiences.

When asked what her favourite moment in the history of Broken Heel is, Esther explains it’s not so much a moment, but the overarching message of inclusivity and acceptance that Broken Heel has left for young people.

“I just really love this idea that there is a generation of kids out here that [Broken Heel] has become a normal part of their life. Just this really wonderful, spectacular display of all of the wacky and wild humans that are out there, of people expressing themselves the way they want, of accepting people for who they are and however they they want to be. That’s a really positive feeling to to have.

“It’s made youngsters from the LGBTQI+ community feel safe, and feel like that they can express themselves out here, knowing that they’re valued and not not judged. Even for all of the people of all ages from the LGBTQI+ community that have come out – that’s always been the feedback we’ve always received about the festival.”

La Rovere also says that it’s been a highlight showcasing that regional areas of Australia have plenty of LGBTQI+ residents, and plenty of LGBTQI+ pride.

“Ultimately, despite us sort of having so much Priscilla filmed here, we actually weren’t really portrayed so nicely in the film!” La Rovere laughs. “With Broken Heel, it’s been so nice to actually show people that we’re all colours of the rainbow out here in community.”

Broken Heel Festival 2024: your last chance

The Broken Heel Festival began in 2015, and has taken over the town of Broken Hill every year ever since.

It’s become a staple of the regional NSW town, with people flocking from all around the country to attend.

The festival celebrates The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, since the town features heavily in the film – and the festival began on the 21st anniversary of the film.

With this year being the 30th anniversary of the film, 2024 was always going to be a special year.But it sounds like it will be your last chance to experience the beloved festival, so if you’ve been putting off attending the Broken Heel Festival – get in quick.

La Rovere encourages people to look into the Silver City Stiletto Train to get to Broken Hill, a party train with plenty of drag entertainment. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and now, likely your last chance you’ll ever have to experience it.

The 2024 Broken Heel Festival is on from September 5–9 in Broken Hill – you can find details about the event here.