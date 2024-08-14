Electric Fields x Sydney Symphony Orchestra Concert

Join Eurovision alumni Electric Fields and the magnificent Sydney Symphony Orchestra on October 19 for a special concert at the Sydney Opera House that’ll fill you with a sense of euphoria from the first second! For one night only, these two powerhouse forces of Australian music are collaborating to bring Sydneysiders a very special concert.

Electric Fields are renowned for their incredible live shows, owing to the ethereal beauty of Zaachariaha Fielding’s vocals and Michael Ross’ excellent piano skills. Those talents will become even more transcendent when boosted by the power and expertise of the Sydney Symphony and all the emotions that only an orchestra can reveal. Vanessa Scammell, who has conducted orchestras collaborating with Birds of Tokyo, Vera Blue and more is another reason why this concert will be an unforgettable night.

Taking place in the Sydney Opera House’s illustrious Concert Hall, this concert is the realisation of a terrific dream for Electric Fields, who can’t wait to make this special memory with all who attend.

Tickets are sure to sell quickly, so don’t dally! Book your seats for this incredible, one of a kind concert experience now.

When? Saturday 19 October, 2024

Where? Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Tickets? Starting at $55.00 + booking fee. Concessions available