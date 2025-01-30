Everyone Is Drooling Over Bad Bunny’s Wildly Hot Towel Selfie

Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and record producer, Bad Bunny got tails-a-wagging this week when he posted a towel selfie to social media.

On Monday, January 27, Bad Bunny, AKA Benito Martínez Ocasio, 30, shared a slideshow of photos on his Instagram story, including one of him standing in front of a mirror, holding just a towel and a phone.

Bad Bunny via Instagram Stories. 👀🙏 pic.twitter.com/9wlD4nFIo3 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) January 27, 2025

According to Queerty, the other photos in the slideshow included locations around New York City and hanging out with Cardi B, set to the his new song, “NUEVAYoL”.

Along with the photos was the caption, “Nuevayooooo!!”

Kissed Male Backup Dancer At 2022 VMAs

This isn’t the first time that Bad Bunny has made the internet’s socks roll up and down.

At the 2022 MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards), after winning Artist of the Year, Bad Bunny made out with one of his male backup dancers while performing his hit song ‘Tití Me Preguntó’.

Bad Bunny shares kiss with backup dancers during his #VMAs performance. pic.twitter.com/7scFV32c9h — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2022

‘Never Felt As Masculine As I Did The Day I Dressed Up Like A Drag Queen’

In 2020, Bad Bunny spoke with Rolling Stone about getting into drag for the first time, in his video, ‘Yo Perreo Sola’.

“I have always felt like there [was] a part of me that is very feminine,” he said, “But I never felt as masculine as I did the day I dressed up like a drag queen.”

He continued, “I did it to show support to those who need it. I may not be gay, but I’m a human who cares.”

My Sexuality ‘Does Not Define Me’

In a 2020 interview with the LA Times, he opened up about the fluidity of his sexuality.

“It does not define me,” Bad Bunny said. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life. But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”

Newest Album Released January 5

Bad Bunny’s sixth solo album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, was released on January 5.

Since its release, the new album has stayed at number one on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Global 200 charts.

Bad Bunny’s debut album X 100PRE was released in 2018. It reached number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2021, he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for his album YHLQMDLG.