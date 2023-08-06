Hollywould Star: I’m The New Age Of Drag

Hollywould Star is a Sydney-based drag performer and contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

In a conversation with Star Observer, Hollywould spoke about the inspiration behind her drag, moving to Australia, and a month that changed her life.

Hollywould, who has a background in musical theatre, first got into drag while performing as Lola in the musical Kinky Boots.

“I don’t really count that as starting my drag career because I had a hair team, I had a makeup team – I just literally sat in the chair and woke up a beautiful glamazon,” Hollywould said.

“That was my first little taste of getting into drag.”

Honed Her Skills During Lockdown

Drag was always something that Hollywould wanted to pursue, however, fear held her back.

Talking about that fear, she explained, “In my head, I thought that I had to be this masculine type of person and I would lose out on so much, such as friends, relationships, and jobs.”

That changed during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“During lockdown, I painted my face every day, and decided that I was going to take it seriously and show the world who Hollywould was,” she said.

“I knew that I was a star. It’s quite funny to say, but I’ve always known that I have been destined for something bigger and not to be in the background.”

She went on to say, “I took a chance and now I kind of just do whatever I want to do and it’s literally just changed my life.”

A Hollywould Star Is Born

The inspiration behind her drag: supermodel Naomi Campbell.

“My inspiration for Hollywould would be Naomi Campbell – Of course,” Hollywould shared.

“She is the greatest supermodel of all time.”

Hollywould said she is also inspired by “the strong black women that I’ve had in my life, who have taught me lessons about self-confidence, and assurance, and to just go out there and get it because closed mouths don’t get fed.”

New York, Sydney, Hollywould

Hollywould moved to Australia from New York almost 10 years ago.

Talking about the decision to move across the planet, she explained, “I just came to visit for a month, and I was like, ‘oh my god, this is amazing’ — I’m obsessed with the Australian accent and the Australian boys.”

“I love it. That’s why I’ve been here so long,” she added. “I think Australia is a much better place to live than America. You have gun laws. You have Medicare. The general life balance here is much better for people.”

Favourite Queer space

Hollywould’s favourite Queer space in Sydney is the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville.

“It’s legendary. It’s also very accepting of all types of queer people.”

She added, “The Imperial gave me so many opportunities when I first started Hollywould, to really perfect my craft.”

‘Keep Believing That You Are A Fucking Star’

Asked if there was anything she would tell her younger self, Hollywould shared,

“I know it feels like no one is listening to you, or you feel you don’t fit in, and that you’re never going to get out of where you are.

“But if you keep pursuing your dreams and keep believing that you are a fucking star, then it’s gonna happen.”