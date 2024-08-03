‘Liv Queer: A Coming Out Journey’ At Sydney Fringe Festival

Contributor
August 3, 2024
‘Liv Queer: A Coming Out Journey’ At Sydney Fringe Festival
Image: Provided.

Prepare yourself for a dazzling night of heartfelt storytelling and spectacular performances with “Liv Queer: A Coming Out Journey,” a one-woman queer cabaret show making waves at the Sydney Fringe Festival!

Join Liv Queer as she takes you on an emotional and empowering journey through her first year of living openly as a queer woman. This captivating show is a blend of poignant songs and glitzy performances that beautifully capture the highs and lows of embracing one’s identity.

Crafted by Liv herself, a late-in-life lesbian who has navigated her own complex path of self-discovery, this performance is more than just entertainment—it’s an invitation to reflect on our own journeys and the shared experiences that unite the LGBTQIA+ community. Each meticulously designed act represents a chapter of Liv’s story, from the daunting uncertainties and awkward first dates to the jubilant discoveries of community and self-acceptance. Expect a night filled with sincerity, wit, and a hint of sass.

Get your tickets now and join us for a celebration of identity, courage, and community.

Let’s come together and celebrate the vibrant, resilient, and diverse queer community with “Liv Queer: A Coming Out Journey”!

Date: 3rd-7th September at The Bordello Room Kings Cross Hotel at 9pm and 26th-28th September at the Substation QTopia at 8:30pm.
Get tickets here: https://sydneyfringe.com/events/liv-queer/

 

