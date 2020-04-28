—

Though Melbourne is still in the midst of lockdown, there’s no shortage of sinful stories continuing to make their way through the LGBQI scene.

“Forgive Me Daddy, For I Have Sinned” has emerged as a fun vodcast full of hilarious “confessions” that’ll keep your spirits up…or better yet, in your vodka lemon lime bitters.

Created by Melbourne-based Greg Freeman, “Forgive Me Daddy, For I Have Sinned” spotlights madcap stories from some of the wildest nights out in the scene.

The vodcast touches upon topics from tawdry nights out to intense and enlightened topics often shied away from. All in the name of highlighting Melbourne’s community in a unique and hilarious way.

Armed with a pope costume (leant to him drag-performer Polly Filla) and a glass of wine, Freeman takes to the camera in order to spill the tea on each “confession.”

“The whole idea is to get people distracted, to laugh, to maybe share some of the weight on their shoulders. Remember, a sin shared is a burden halved!”

Running through the list of anecdotes, Freeman pulls out a couple to highlight in each video. “The identical twin brothers whose friend got them mixed up and slept with the wrong twin?

I suggested they start wearing name tags or announcing their names as they enter rooms.” This vodcast has a wild story for everyone to relate to in their own unique way.

“There is also the confession outlining how someone skipped brunch with the parents for her first lesbian sexual encounter… all I could do is cheer that one on!”

However full of fun and crazy stories, the vodcast is also an outlet for LGBTQI people to have an outlet to discuss issues such as bullying, sexual health, and drug abuse.

Allowing for people to share this platform has granted the community a greater sense of freedom. “I’m not an expert, but I try to remember these people are reaching out in their own way and I’m supporting that!” Freeman reiterates.

With over 800 views and hundreds of “confessions” pouring in, Freeman hopes to continue utilising the vodcast to get more people in the community and around Australia joining in to have a bit of fun.

“There is always a huge amount of interaction on the livestreams which makes my life easier.” Freeman continues, “People throwing in their thoughts, or just having a laugh. That’s so good to see as well. Oh and plenty of sass as well!”

If you’re interested in some fun anecdotes or have a confession to make of your own, you can follow the link on the Facebook page.