The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Parade is returning to Oxford Street.

After two years at the Sydney Cricket Ground due to COVID-19 pandemic, the SGLMG Parade is back to its spiritual home at Oxford Street, in its original format.

Star Observer, SGLMG CEO Albert Kruger talked about the significance of this year's event. In addition to its Oxford Street return, this year marks the 45th Anniversary of the march, which is the centrepiece of WorldPride 2023, a global pride festival making its Southern hemisphere debut.

The festival takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with over one million people expected to take part, a quarter of whom will be visiting from overseas.

45th Anniversary of Mardi Gras

The first Mardi Gras march took place on June 24, 1978, along Oxford Street. The march, which was held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riot in New York City, was initially peaceful but culminated in police violence despite protesters having a permit to assemble. As they marched from Taylor Square towards Hyde Park, the participants yelled ‘out of the bars and into the streets’ attracting more people to join the protest march. By the time they reached College Street, their numbers had grown to hundreds, and police began blocking routes and violently arresting and bashing participants.

“This is where the Mardi Gras parade was born… and why Oxford Street is super important to us; because it was the hub where everybody came together to find their safe spaces, to connect with community, and be with their friends and their chosen family,” Kruger said.

Participants can expect road closures this year, but for reasons less dark. From February 24 to March 5, Crown Street and Riley streets will be closed to vehicles for activation of the Pride Villages. The villages will feature stages, performances, stalls, and dining.

On the last weekend of the festival, Oxford Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic for a street party, where, enthused Kruger “You can literally just walk onto Oxford Street and revel in that WorldPride Mardi Gras spirit and experience the glitter for the last day when the festival concludes.”

400 Events Vs 110 Events

According to Kruger, in a normal year, there are about 110 events taking place. This year, there are over 400 events across the official Mardi Gras programme and satellite ‘Pride Amplified’ events, including sports and arts events, parties, historical walks, themed events at museums and churches, seminars, an international human rights conference, and community workshops. “There’s actually an event for every single person in the community which makes it quite special, and has given us an opportunity to really take our time to curate a program that’s unique and great,” Kruger said.



“I became CEO in January 2020. It was the last parade on Oxford Street before the pandemic hit, and I was in caretaker mode waiting for the interim CEO to finish that season – so it wasn’t my event,” Kruger shared.

“As a CEO, this is my first proper Oxford Street parade.”

Oxford Street Get A Spruce Up

In the lead up to WorldPride, the City of Sydney commissioned artwork by queer Sydney artist Amy Blue to help beautify Oxford Street.

The artwork features pop culture art in a rainbow and pink colour scheme and covers Oxford Street construction sites, instead of regular safety hoardings.

The City will be installing progress pride colour lighting at the fountain at Taylor Square and LGBTIQA+ themed living colour displays to run throughout the festival period.

Pride-themed floral displays will also be installed and the Campbell Street/Taylor Square Rainbow Crosswalk will be repainted and refreshed.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then, it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen.

In 2025 WorldPride will be hosted by Washington DC.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023, go to sydneyworldpride.com