Qtopia Sydney Unveils Biggest Theatre Lineup Yet For 2026

Qtopia Sydney is sprinting into 2026, unveiling its largest theatre program yet, with 13 productions, three festivals, and the launch of a brand-new stage.

The Loading Dock Theatre returns for its third mainstage season, while nearby The Substation will open its inaugural program, ACT ONE. Together, the venues cement Qtopia as one of the world’s few dedicated queer performance hubs, presenting Sydney audiences with bold, homegrown independent work.

The year begins with a Mardi Gras line-up packed with carnival-scale energy, reflecting their upcoming ECSTATICA celebrations.

Audiences can explore cabaret mayhem, political riffs and more intimate storytelling. Early highlights include drag-centered They Will Be Kings, an experimental back-to-back of Possession and Naughty Auty Queers: The Musical, plus queer comedy and workshops like King for a Day.

Late February sees Piss Be With You and the parody musical H2O: Just Add Laughter rounding out the program.

It’s an encapsulation of the Qtopia remit: camp, razor-sharp wit and delightfully odd moments sitting side by side.

March will shift into Qtopia’s longer-form storytelling, starting with Claudia Shiner’s acclaimed solo show Split Ends, a raw look at coercive control and self delusion through a darkly hilarious relationship with a vacuum.

Returning after an award-winning Sydney Fringe Run—and winner of the LGBTQIA+ Storytelling Award—is Train of Thought, written and performed by Tori Ballard. Equal parts cabaret and musical, Ballard’s show maps the inner workings of an autistic, ADHD mind into a high-speed theatrical rollercoaster.

With humour and heart, Ballard dives into intrusive thoughts, imagined romances and catastrophised worst-case scenarios all set to song.

The early-season slate closes with Heavy Is the Crown, a deeply personal spoken-word and musical piece from Kenyan musician Willis Chimano (of Sauti Sol), tracing queerness, identity, and the cost of self-determination.

Later in 2026, the season continues with award-winning works, queer reimaginings, contemporary musicals, and world premieres, alongside flagship events such as Pride Fest and the return of Sydney Fringe Festival’s Queer Performance Hub.

Qtopia unveils new performance hub at the Substation

For the first time, The Substation opens its own season, ACT ONE, turning the intimate space into a hub for emerging and established artists.

From new works to twisted adaptations and personal stories, the program promises performances that push boundaries, provoke conversations and champion the diversity and creativity of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2026, more performers than ever will travel to share their stories, from across Australia, the UK, and Kenya.

“Daring, generous and full of heart,” says Artistic, Festival and Programs Director Carly Fisher—a neat summation of a season built to push and welcome audiences.

The full 2026 theatre season line-up at Qtopia Sydney is available now.