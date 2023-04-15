Queer Eye’s Tan France And Husband Announce Second Baby Is On The Way

Queer Eye’s Tan France and his husband Rob have happily announced that they’re expecting their second child.

Tan shared the exciting news with People, disclosing that they discovered that their surrogate was pregnant over Christmas.

“We were over the moon,” he said.

“It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn’t believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling.”

Wanted To Give Ismail A Sibling

The pair welcomed their first child, Ismail, back in 2021 via a surrogate. Tan recently spoke on the Mild Drunk podcast, saying that he and his husband wanted to give Ismail a sibling.

“We wanted him to have someone that will be his person that he’s tethered to. I’m really close with my siblings and my husband is really close with his, so we wanted to create a family where [our child] would have more support other than just Rob and I,” he said.

“We are so excited about Ismail having a sibling, but the most exciting part is that he will have somebody hopefully for the rest of his life that he gets to call his person.”

Fans Send Their Support

Tan also shared the wonderful news with his 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

“Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way,” he wrote.

“And today we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!”

Fans expressed their happiness, support and well wishes to the France family.

“[Oh my god] huge congrats! This news made my day,” one fan wrote.

“Ahhhhh [oh my god] congrats!!!! We are so happy for y’all,” another wrote.