A full month ahead of their official announcement, Sydney Film Festival has revealed 13 seductive films from their program of over 200 set to screen from June 3 – 13.

Among them, Erupcja starring Charli XCX, a 2025 drama capturing the volcanism of modern relationships, and The Valley, a meditative documentary portrait of New South Wales’ very own Kangaroo Valley.

Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley spoke on the diversity of the films included in the reveal, “[We have] prize winners from Berlinale and Sundance, an immersive World Premiere from Australia, Isabelle Huppert as a vampire who’s as fabulous as they come, and more – we wanted to offer a glimpse of the distinctive voices from across the globe coming to SFF.”

The Blood Countess, a 2026 Berlinale winner starring Isabelle Huppert, reimagines the story of Hungarian Noblewoman and alleged serial killer Elizabeth Báthory. “Lush, ludicrous, often laugh-out-loud,” Variety’s Guy Lodge said of the film, “A loopy, queer Viennese vampire hunt that couldn’t be more exquisitely tailored for its star”. A film for all “devotees of out-there high camp and big artistic swings,” reads the SFF website.

Another highlight among the films revealed is Silenced, directed by Australia’s very own Selina Miles. This provocative post #MeTo documentary follows Australian lawyer Jennifer Robinson, alongside Brittany Higgins, Amber Heard, and interrogates how harmful defamation laws are used to discredit and financially ruin survivors of sexual abuse.

“A bracing, compassionate, and urgently necessary documentary,” says Peter Gray of The AU Review, “[one] that transforms complex legal battles into a deeply human story about power, credibility, and the precariousness of women’s voices in public life.”

For the indie lovers, the reveal has piqued much interest too. Memory of Princess Mumbi is a retro-futurist romance from Kenya. Set in the year 2093, the film imagines a futuristic African kingdom that has outlawed “neo-technologies”, forcing a visiting filmmaker to produce his documentary without the use of AI.

Stephen Dalton of The Film Verdict muses on the film’s simultaneous use and mockery of AI, “Hauser has almost single-handedly crafted a hugely impressive micro-budget sci-fi adventure which serves as both eye-popping showcase and measured critique of this ominous new technology.”

To see a preview of all 13 films, visit the Sydney Film Festival website. The full Sydney Film Festival program will be announced on Wednesday, the 6th of May, though Flexipasses and subscriptions are on sale now.