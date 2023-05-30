Sydney Film Festival Returns For Its 70th Edition This June

The Sydney Film Festival returns for a monumental 70th year, celebrating courageous, audacious, and cutting-edge films this June.

Going beyond what’s shown at the everyday multiplex, the festival invites audiences to broaden their horizons and become immersed in a slew of fantastic films from newcomers and established filmmakers alike.

“The Sydney Film Festival screens the best films from around the world within the twelve days of the festival – it’s a very broad range of cinema from over sixty countries and well over 200 films,” said Festival Director Nashen Moodley to Star Observer.

“What we try to do is connect with the audience of Sydney and create a program where there’s something for everyone.”

A Spotlight On Diverse Films

Diversity and representation, next to quality and appeal, is an aspect the Sydney Film Festival’s selection panel takes into deep consideration.

Advertisements

In keeping with this vision to connect with a wide range of audiences across Sydney, the festival creates a finely curated program that puts a spotlight on diverse films.

“We are very conscious of what we’re seeing and what we want the overall program to look like, and what we want the overall program to represent,” says Moodley.

“When you look at films with an open mind and an open heart, the best films, and the best program is one that is diverse – it’s not just about ticking some boxes.”

This philosophy ultimately informs the Sydney Film Festival’s approach to showcasing LGBTQ+ film this year, breaking established moulds and working in earnest to highlight the diversity of lived queer experiences.

Capturing The Queer Experience

Moving past generalised, and often one-note representations of LGBTQ+ people in mainstream media the festival program features intimate looks into the lives of individuals across the queer spectrum.

‘L’immensita,’ by Italian filmmaker Emanuele Crialese, for example, is a historical drama following a Spanish mother coming to terms with a transgender child.

While ‘Slow,’ by Lithuanian director Marija Kavtaradze is a thoughtful exploration of asexuality and “the challenges to navigate a romantic relationship.”

And ‘Sunflower,’ by Australian actor-turned-filmmaker Gabrial Carrubba, is a semi-autobiographical work following a “17-year-old boy who struggles to understand and embrace his sexuality as he comes of age in the working-class suburbs of Melbourne.”

“Some Of The Greatest Films Being Made”

As just a handful of films from over twenty in the program dedicated to LGBTQ+ subjects, journeys, and individuals, it is clear that the Sydney Film Festival is not content with simply fronting queer figures, but capturing the experience in its entirety.

“[LGBTQ+ films] are some of the greatest films being made,” Moodley said.

“And at the same time, they represent our audiences, which is very fundamental to what we do.”

The Sydney Film Festival runs from June 7 to 18. It takes place at its flagship venue, the State Theatre, but is accessible from cinemas in the CBD, Newtown, Cremorne, Randwick, and Western Sydney.