‘The Sims 4’ Introduces Free Polyamory Update

A new, free update for The Sims 4 will introduce polyamorous romance as a feature alongside a paid expansion looking to give players more romance options.

With the newly implemented Romantic Boundaries system, players will be able to customise each Sim’s thresholds for boundaries and jealousy, allowing for “Sims to date multiple Sims without impact to other relationships,” according to a press release from publisher EA.

This feature is completely separate from the new expansion Lovestruck, which introduces a number of other systems and mechanics to allow players to create dating profiles for their Sims, or even let them become a Romance Consultant for other Sims.

Sims players responded to the news with joy and, of course, a variety of funny commentary. “This just means I can recreate Challengers on The Sims,” said one Twitter/X user, while another posted Sim versions of Zendaya/Mike Faist/Josh O’Connor to celebrate:

Many were happy that the feature was finally being implemented, while others are already sharing plans to enrich or ruin the lives of their digital denizens. One user said: “Creating the largest polycule of all time then putting them all in the pool with no ladders.”

It follows other updates to The Sims 4, which first released in 2014, that have sought to give players as many options for their Sims as possible while creating greater representation. In 2022 customisable pronouns were added to the game, and an update in 2023 added top surgery scars, binders and shapewear options for Sims. Both updates were met with similar praise by fans.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion and the free polyamory update will both be available on July 25th, 2024.