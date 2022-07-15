—

A still from the play 'Caligula' at Theatre Works, St Kilda

Melbourne is the arts and culture capital of Australia, with a thriving LGBTQI scene. Here’s what’s on this weekend in Melbourne.

9 to 5 The Musical

For Dolly Parton fans, the wait is finally over. The smash hit arrives in Melbourne this weekend. Featuring a stellar cast and some good ole’ music, this is a show that you don’t want to miss.

When: Playing Until September 2022.

Where: State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne.

Book Tickets Here

SIX

This world-wide musical sensation opened in Melbourne last month. SIX re-imagines the tragic fates of the six wives of Henry VIII. The historical Queens get a queer makeover and transform into modern-day pop princess divas, who are competing in a reality singing competition. Read the full review here.



When: Playing Until August 2022.

Where: Comedy Theatre, 240 Exhibition St, Melbourne.

Book Tickets Here

NGV Friday Nights + Picasso + Queer

Fridays are Fright Nights At NGV this winter season. Catch the The Picasso Century exhibition, as well as the acclaimed NGV Queer exhibition, with over 400 queer works from Australia and across the world. Read about the NGV Queer exhibition here.

When: Fright Nights on every Friday until October 7, 2022, Queer exhibition is on until August 21, 2022.

Where: NGV, St Kilda Road, Melbourne.

Book tickets here

The Picture Of Dorian Gray

This one-person show, where the actor plays 26 different characters, is written and directed by Sydney Theatre Company Artistic Director Kip Williams. Eryn Jean Norvill stars in this an adaption of Oscar Wilde’s classic Gothic novel.

When: Playing Until August 7, 2022

Where: Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne.

Book Tickets Here

Caligula

Described as a cross between American Psycho and Rupaul’s Drag Race, this Albert Camus play about Rome’s mad Emperor Caligula, promises blood and glitter.

When: Until July 23, 2022

Where: Theatre Works, 14 Acland Street, St Kilda.

Book Tickets Here

Printed Protest: Graphic Activism From The Australian Queer Archives

Australian Queer Archives delves into its collection, and along with the Victorian Pride Centre presents this exhibition that showcases posters, banners and placards from the early days of Gay Liberation to Law Reform, the AIDS crisis and response, Marriage Equality and Trans visibility/rights.

Where: Until July 31, 2022.

Where: Victorian Pride Centre, Fitzroy Street, St Kilda.

Entry Free. More Information Here

If you would like to feature your event on this page, write to us at [email protected]









