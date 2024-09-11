Tim Draxl, Gay Actor And Icon, On His ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Dream Role 

Act 2, scene 1 of Sunset Boulevard at the Opera House: Tim Draxl stands alone on the Joan Sutherland Theatre stage as Joe Gillis, wearing an unbuttoned collared shirt that shows off his physique out the front of Norma Desmond’s (Sarah Brightman) mansion as he performs the title song in a remarkable moment of musical theatre.

Speaking to the Star Observer, the gay Aussie screen and stage icon says that though this scene might give six good reasons to see the play – when asked by director Paul Warwick Griffin if he was okay with the semi-shirtless scene, Tim simply responded “Have you seen my Instagram?” – he wants you to know there are plenty of other qualities to this stellar production of Sunset Boulevard that will appeal to queer audiences too, outside of just being an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

“It’s not your average show; it’s essentially a murder-mystery and a thriller, and it’s quite dark,” says Tim. “That allows it to have an element of high drama which we [gays] love, and there’s no role in musical theatre that’s a bigger diva than Norma Desmond, and it’s being played by real-life diva Sarah Brightman – I mean that in the most wonderful sense!”

“Joe Gillis is one of the ultimate male performances,” says Tim Draxl

For the uninitiated, Sunset Boulevard follows screenwriter Joe Gillis (Draxl) as he begins a strange relationship with an ex-silent film star Norma Desmond (Brightman) in 1950s Hollywood. While trying to fix a script she wrote, the two become increasingly entangled, and Joe starts to look for a way out of Norma’s clutches.

In our review, we called Tim’s performance in Boulevard a remarkable feat. He perfectly captures the character’s conniving attitude as he seeks to take advantage of Norma’s naivete before finding himself increasingly stuck in her web. Tim plays the increasingly conflicted Joe to charming perfection, his impressive resume with work in cabaret, theatre and onscreen all on display.

Because of this, it’s almost a little hard to believe Tim when he says that he’d been scaling back from musical theatre before this show. “I’d told my agent I didn’t want to do musical theatre anymore,” he said, “but then close friends told me auditions had started for Sunset Boulevard. Joe Gillis is one of the ultimate male performances, so I called my agent and said I wanted to audition. And I have to admit, I was terrified; musical theatre auditions especially freak me out for some reason!”

In spite of his anxiety, Tim eventually landed the role which he’s described as a bucket list performance. “I’ve always loved old movies, that’s how my career started. My mum had a VHS tape of Singin’ in the Rain, and ever since I saw it I knew I wanted to dance and act. Sunset Boulevard is one of my all-time favourite films, and the aesthetic of 1950s Hollywood is so alluring to me.”

He continues: “When I landed the role, I really listened to the score and realised the show is such a beautiful homage to what Billy Wilder was saying about the Hollywood machine. It’s a love letter to the industry, but with all its downfalls and flaws on display too, especially how it treats women.”

Tim brings to the role firsthand experience of how brutal that industry can be, and felt like he could bring something new to the role of Joe. “I lived in LA for seven years, and I know what it’s like to get down to your last dollar,” he says. “It’s really ugly, not attractive or appealing. I felt like the character really needed that desperation, and it was a wonderful opportunity to bring my own experience in the industry to this role.”

It’s clear that Tim has put in the hard yards for Boulevard, and being able to bring it to his hometown in Sydney is another layer of excitement for the multi-talented performer. “I live in Sydney, my friends are in Sydney, and bringing it home is so exciting. I’m so glad to be home with my man and my dog, and it’s so special to perform it in the Joan Sutherland Theatre. I’d really encourage everyone to come see it!”

See Tim Draxl in Sunset Boulevard, on until November 1.