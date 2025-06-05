‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Released

The trailer for Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the massively successful 2024 musical adaptation, has been released.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the highly anticipated sequel is an adaptation of Act 2 of the 2003 Broadway musical, Wicked, based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Gregory Magurie.

The movies follow the origin stories of the Wizard Of Oz‘s Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda the Good, played by Ariana Grande.

We meet our witches exactly where we left them last year, with Elphaba in hiding after opposing the regime of the Wizard (played by Jeff Goldblum), having parted ways- perhaps forever- with her beloved friend Glinda.

“I think the meat of what Wicked is all about happens in movie two,” Chu told Vanity Fair on Wednesday. “To me, this is why this story exists. This is where our childhood dreams collide with our adult selves.”

Erivo: “I don’t know if you’re ready for it”

The first movie took the world by storm, becoming the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation ever at $755 million USD worldwide, getting 10 Academy Award nominations, and willing two.

Wicked: For Good will also feature two new songs, written by original Wicked composer and lyricist, Stephen Schwartz, with one for each of the witches.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,” Erivo said of her character’s song in a podcast last year. “And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or if that’s what the song does.”

Chu told Vanity Fair that the songs were “great additions”.

“”They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story,” he said. “To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys… it’s pretty extraordinary to watch him work.”

The sequel will also see the introduction of Dorothy, who appears to be playing a more significant role in the film adaptations compared to the stage musical. Although her face isn’t visible, and we’re unsure of who is portraying her still, she’s easily identifiable by her blue and white checked dress and twin braids.

“Does The Wizard of Oz and our movie intersect in movie two more than ever? 100 per cent,” Chu has said. “We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does.”

The film is set for release in cinemas on 21 November, exactly a year since the release of the first Wicked.