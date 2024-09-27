Will Ferrell Confidently Denounces Transphobia

Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Screen
Josh Kerwick
September 27, 2024
Will Ferrell Confidently Denounces Transphobia
Image: Source: Netflix

Will Ferrell, ahead of the release of a new Netflix documentary about his friendship with comedy writer and trans woman Harper Steele, has discussed why he thinks that transphobia exists in a statement that confidently denounces bigotry.

Will & Harper, set to release today on Netflix, follows the story of Ferrell and Steele’s friendship after the latter came out as a trans woman in 2022. Steele reached out to Ferrell and a number of other friends via email, asking them to support and stand up for her where possible.

However, Ferrell felt like he needed to learn more about the trans community, and the pair decided to take a road trip through America with filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, and the result is the critically acclaimed Will & Harper

Ahead of the film’s release, Ferrell, Steele and Greenbaum spoke to The Independent about the documentary, where the Step Brothers star was asked why he believed transphobia exists.

In response, he said: “There is hatred out there. It’s very real and it’s very unsafe for trans people in certain situations. But I don’t know why trans people are meant to be threatening to me as a cis male. I don’t know why Harper is threatening to me.”

“It’s so strange to me, because Harper is finally… her,” he continued. “She’s finally who she was always meant to be. Whether or not you can ultimately wrap your head around that, why would you care if somebody’s happy? Why is that threatening to you? If the trans community is a threat to you, I think it stems from not being confident or safe with yourself.”

“Why would you care if somebody’s happy? Why is that threatening you?”

Ferrell’s stance was praised widely online, with trans writer Zoë Rose Bryant saying that “It’s so important that someone like him is saying something like this… it’s truly the best surprise to see authentic support come from such an unlikely source.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Steele herself talked about the intent of the film. “We just wanted to address what it’s like for two people who are friends – what all this means to us, and to our friendship moving forward,” she said. “I needed him to see the joy I was experiencing. And I also wanted to demonstrate to my friend here that I was still funny. And probably funnier than him.” 

Director Josh Greenbaum also spoke about the impact of Ferrell’s involvement in a project like Will & Harper saying: “The fanbase he has crosses all spectrums, but it also has a very traditionally straight, cis-male, bro-y [element]. On some level, for sure, we want to reach that audience. But it was very important to me, and to Harper, that we were also representing the queer community.

Will & Harper releases on Netflix today.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Chappell Roan Clarifies: “No, I’m Not Voting For Trump”
September 26, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Chappell Roan Clarifies: “No, I’m Not Voting For Trump”
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International Sound
SECRET’S OUT: Katy Perry Is Bringing Out Tina Arena At The AFL Grand Final
September 26, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

SECRET’S OUT: Katy Perry Is Bringing Out Tina Arena At The AFL Grand Final
Arts & Entertainment News Sound
Lady Gaga Confirms Two New Albums Are Coming, Harlequin and LG7
September 26, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Lady Gaga Confirms Two New Albums Are Coming, Harlequin and LG7
Arts & Entertainment News Sound
Cabaret Club Opened In Kings Cross By House Of Mince And Maurice Terzini
September 25, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Cabaret Club Opened In Kings Cross By House Of Mince And Maurice Terzini
Arts & Entertainment New South Wales News Scene
Everything You Need To Know About The Menendez Brothers TV Series Controversy
September 24, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Everything You Need To Know About The Menendez Brothers TV Series Controversy
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Modern Family Star ‘Hurt’ That The Cam & Mitch Spin-Off Was Rejected
September 24, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Modern Family Star ‘Hurt’ That The Cam & Mitch Spin-Off Was Rejected
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Screen