Electric Fields: Euphoria & Finding Yourself Within Music

After stunning the world at Eurovision, electronic queer music duo Electric Fields are set to perform with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for one night only.

With a momentous one-off performance in the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross are reimagining the uniquely vibrant fusion of pop, soul and electronica with First Nations culture that Electric Fields are known for –– now on a grander, more resplendent scale.

The performance with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra isn’t the first time the duo have performed with the full might of an powerful orchestra behind them – their staggeringly impressive musical CV includes performances all around the nation.

But a performance in the Sydney Opera House’s iconic Concert Hall with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra is something special; a moment that Michael Ross says he will treasure for the rest of his life.

The experience of performing with an orchestra completely transforms the usual Electric Fields experience, Michael tells Star Observer.

He explains that this special, one night only event will be indescribably beautiful, and that joining forces with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra adds something to Electric Fields’ music that cannot be heard or witnessed anywhere else.

“The natural beauty of the orchestra is filmic; there’s nothing quite like it,” he explains. “We put our hearts into our pop and dance tracks, and we make sure there are deeper themes in the lyrics or harmonisation. When we perform with [the Sydney Symphony Orchestra], it’s like those deeper layers are exposed.”

Michael says that performing with the orchestra delivers “a different kind of fuel” for the creative fires that motivate both he and Zaachariaha. “It’s a different expression – if you’re performing over electronic sounds, you’re a singer. But if you’re singing with an orchestra, you’re an instrument.”

“We hope that music lovers can experience the sound waves coming from the stage like a gentle summer breeze, and find themselves inside the music.”

Conductor Vanessa Scammell has collaborated with the duo twice before on the Canberra and Melbourne Symphony concerts, and she’s delighted to be reuniting with them.

Vanessa also praises how flawlessly the duo complement one another. “When you see them work together, you can’t help but be drawn in!”

It’s true – Zaachariaha is an astonishing and undeniable vocal talent, and Michael is a virtuoso; a musician so naturally gifted, it’s impossible to imagine him doing anything else. Together, they create incontrovertible magic; their idiosyncratic gifts blending seamlessly to create sounds in a class of their own.

“Zaachariaha is a special human being with a special voice, and I think the partnership with Michael, who’s so talented with the programming and keyboards, is just so wonderful to watch,” said Vanessa.

Additionally, Vanessa sings the praises of the Orchestra. “It’s always delightful to conduct with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. They’re true professionals, playing the arrangements with incredible expertise every time, which adds that extra layer of atmosphere and ambience to lift everything into another sphere.”

“We want to bring great music to the people who come for Electric Fields, who have such a spiritual connection to Australia, the First Nations culture and with people broadly,” Vanessa says. “I think that essence of them will really bring in audiences and they’ll get to see who these incredible artists are.

“One of the highlights is the First Nations backing vocalists who join the orchestra and add an entire layer to what’s going on,” Vanessa continues. “It’s pretty spectacular stuff.”

Michael shares his own excitement about this incredibly special event with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

“For us, it’s just so profound,” he explains. “To perform with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House… it’s this golden, special memory that we’re about to make and one of those moments we’ll keep with us for the rest of our lives.”

“To perform with [Sydney Symphony Orchestra] is such a joyous, relaxing experience. The orchestral harmonisation really embraces you like warm water, and the beauty is enough to send you to a gentle euphoria,” Michael enthuses.

The Electric Fields & Sydney Symphony Orchestra concert is on Saturday October 19 at 7pm at the Sydney Opera House. Tickets starting from $55 + booking fee, with concessions available. Book now.