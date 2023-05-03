A Mandate For Change: Penny Sharpe

Penelope ‘Penny’ Sharpe is a Sydney-based out lesbian Australian politician. Since 2005, she has served as a member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, representing the Labor Party.

In March 2023, Chris Minns became the NSW Premier after the Labor Party won the state elections. A victory that Sharpe and the party “feel extremely grateful” for as she spoke with Star Observer.

Sharpe is now, according to Nine Newspapers, in charge of four of the most important portfolios of the state – climate change, energy, environment and heritage.

“We feel extremely grateful that the people of New South Wales have given their trust to us to form a government,” Sharpe said.

Making A Difference

Born in Canberra, Sharpe later moved to Sydney and attended the University of New South Wales, where she studied food technology. While initially, she didn’t seek to enter politics, it was here that she began her journey of wanting to make a difference in the world.

“I didn’t start getting involved in issues because I wanted to become a politician. As a young woman, I was very opinionated and I thought that the world could be a much better place. That we had the capacity as humans to look after the environment, to care for everybody and I thought we could do better,” she said.

“There were a bunch of issues that I really cared about when I was younger. Poverty being one, women’s reproductive rights being another. Over time, things like housing and homelessness—those kinds of issues really led me to want to get involved in places where the decisions were being made.”

Having joined the Australian Labor Party (ALP) club, she was elected president of the UNSW Student Guild in 1993. Sharpe continued to grow and rose to the position of president of the National Union of Students and was involved in a national campaign that was against the Keating Labor government’s higher education reforms.

‘A Ratbag In The Labor Party’

She sought to become a “ratbag in the Labor Party” who would campaign on various issues and she felt that the Labor Party “best reflected my values.”

“I had lots of opinions that needed places to go and talking about things was not good enough. And I’ve been trying to do something about that ever since,” Sharpe said.

In 2005 she was appointed to the Legislative Council, something that caused a stir at the time as she became the first out lesbian to serve the New South Wales parliament.

“They always say that I’m the first to openly serve. I’m not saying that I’m the first lesbian, I’m just the first one prepared to openly admit it,” she said.

And while she hadn’t set out to become the first out lesbian in the NSW parliament, she recognises that she had become a beacon for others within the LGBTQI community.

“It’s one of those that you don’t always plot out to be the first but you do realise that other people do like to see you,” Sharpe said.

“The lovely messages I’ve had since the election from a whole lot of really lovely young lesbians and older lesbians as well just saying ‘we’re so glad you’re there. We’re so glad that you identify who you are. We can see ourselves and the possibilities by you being there.’”

“I’m glad that I’ve been lucky enough to do that.”

Representation Matters

A sentiment that Sharpe has achieved as she outlined this issue during her maiden speech in 2005, as she pointed out that “the disconnection between citizens and Parliament is made worse when members of our community look at the ranks of parliamentarians and cannot see anyone they recognise, anyone like them.”

When asked whether she hopes to have inspired others and paved the way for others in the LGBTQI community to enter politics or leadership positions, Sharpe said she “would hope so.”

“I think it’s for others to judge but I would hope so. I would hope the fact that we had arrangements for how I would care for my son when I was younger and recognised in a way in which we had to change the law.”

The law Sharpe spoke about is the Miscellaneous Acts Amendment (Same Sex Relationships) Bill 2008. The change in the law meant that children with same-sex parents would have both parents recognised under the law. The bill was something close to her heart, as she and her partner Jo Tilly were the mothers of two children at the time.

“When I first came into Parliament, I wasn’t recognised as the parent of my two children because we hadn’t changed the law to recognise lesbian parents. The previous Labor government made that change and I sort of feel like that was important and having a real-life example of someone who was in that experience.”

A Veteran Mardi Gras Marcher

And while her portfolio of ministerial positions is large and impressive, the best one she can claim is “being a mum and an aunt.”

A veteran Mardi Gras marcher with 30 years under her belt, Sharpe recently participated in one of the most iconic events; the march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for WorldPride 2023.

“Walking across the bridge was fantastic. WorldPride I think showcased Sydney as the inclusive, accepting place that you want it to be and it was a terrific time had by all.”

When asked whether she had any words of encouragement for those who have yet to come out to friends and family as lesbian, Sharpe said that she knew “it could be difficult.”

“But know that the world has improved and is much better and that there are those people around who will support you if you take the time to look for them. People like Twenty10 and others.”

“But also I think that the world is a much better place than when I was a young lesbian and I think that visibility is important and knowing that even if you’re going through a tough time, there are others who will help you.”