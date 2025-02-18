ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse: A Lifetime of Leadership and Community Care

The appointment of Michael Woodhouse as the Chief Executive Officer of ACON in September 2024 marked both a homecoming and a fresh beginning.

With over two decades of leadership in health and human services, Woodhouse’s career has spanned primary healthcare, disability support, aged care, child and family services, and LGBTQIA+ inclusion strategies.

But for those who know him, his appointment is more than a mere professional milestone—him becoming ACON’s head honcho is almost a moment of deeply positive poetic justice, a return to an organisation that has been central to his life’s work.

ACON, Australia’s leading organisation for LGBTQIA+ health and wellbeing, stands on the precipice of its 40th anniversary this year.

At its helm, Woodhouse brings not only experience but also an unshakable belief in the power of community-led services.

“ACON knows who its people are,” he tells Star Observer. “And that is what makes it so special. It listens, adapts, and leads. I’m proud to be back.”

A passionate advocate for community health

From the very beginning of his career, Woodhouse always demonstrated a talent, finesse, and skill with policy, service delivery, and community impact.

He previously served as ACON’s Director of Community Health in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and was instrumental in shaping health policies that responded to the HIV epidemic. It was during this time that he saw firsthand the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly in how it mobilised during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

“I remember when AIDS first arrived in Australia. It was terrifying,” Woodhouse recalls. “But what stood out to me was how the community came together. People educated themselves, supported each other, and demanded change. That kind of activism and unity is something I’ve carried with me throughout my career.”

Since then, medical advancements, such as PrEP and rapid testing, have transformed HIV prevention and treatment.

Still, Woodhouse recognises that there’s significant work ahead. “We’ve come so far, but the last mile—ensuring everyone in our community has equal access to prevention and treatment—will be the hardest,” he says.

“That’s where ACON will continue to lead.”

Michael Woodhouse: the man who saved Mardi Gras

Beyond his work in health services, Woodhouse is also celebrated for his role in saving the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras from financial collapse in the early 2000s – Star Observer profiled it in 2008.

Following the 2002 Gay Games, the organisation was in dire straits financially— it entered receivership and was facing potential cancellation.

“There was a moment where there was no Mardi Gras. It was gone,” Woodhouse recounts. “And that just didn’t sit right with so many of us.”

Determined not to lose one of the most significant LGBTQIA+ events in the world, Woodhouse and a group of community leaders stepped in to form a new board. Working tirelessly as volunteers, they rebuilt the festival under the name New Mardi Gras, ensuring that the iconic parade and celebrations continued.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” he told Star Observer in 2024. “We started with just a handful of people in a room, and by parade season, there were hundreds of volunteers all working together. It showed me just how much Mardi Gras meant to our community—not just as a party, but as a movement.”

In recognition of his efforts, Woodhouse was inducted into the Mardi Gras Hall of Fame in 2023, a testament to his monumental work and the impact his unwavering efforts had for our LGBTQIA+ community.

Michael Woodhouse is leading ACON into its next chapter

With ACON’s 40th anniversary on the horizon this year, Woodhouse sees the milestone as both a moment of reflection and an opportunity to chart the future.

“This organisation was built by the community, for the community. It’s our job now to ensure it continues to evolve and meet the needs of all LGBTQIA+ people,” Woodhouse tells us proudly.

Among his top priorities is expanding ACON’s work in transgender and gender-diverse health. “The visibility of non-binary and trans people has increased dramatically, and rightly so. But with that visibility comes a need for greater healthcare access,” he explains. “We’re still far from a system that provides gender-affirming care in the way that people deserve.”

To address this, ACON launched Kaleido Health Centre, a new primary health service specifically for LGBTQIA+ people.

“It’s about setting a standard,” Woodhouse says. “Kaleido will be a place where people can feel safe, respected, and properly cared for—something that should be the norm everywhere.”

Additionally, he is passionate about strengthening ACON’s work in inclusion across industries, from sport to corporate workplaces.

“It’s one thing to have a seat at the table, but we need to make sure the table is genuinely inclusive,” he tells Star. “That’s why programs like Pride in Sport and Pride in Diversity matter. They create meaningful, lasting change.”

The importance of a leader who listens

As CEO, Woodhouse describes his leadership style as collaborative. “I see my role as creating an environment where our team and volunteers can do their best work,” he says. “The people who work at ACON are deeply passionate, and my job is to make sure they have the support and resources they need to make an impact.”

He acknowledges that while ACON has achieved great milestones, challenges remain—particularly in mental health, substance use support, and addressing systemic barriers to healthcare.

“Our communities still face higher rates of mental health challenges. We still need more targeted cancer prevention initiatives. There’s more work to be done in ensuring LGBTQIA+ people in rural and regional areas have access to services,” he notes. “That’s why we have to keep pushing forward.”

ACON and Woodhouse are looking to the future

Woodhouse’s vision for ACON is ambitious but grounded in the values that have guided the organisation for 40 years.

“ACON exists to ensure our communities thrive. That’s what drives me,” he says. “And as long as there’s work to do, we’ll be here, leading the way.”

His return to ACON is a continuation of a lifelong commitment to service, advocacy, and the belief that strong communities create lasting change.

As ACON steps into its next decade, there is no doubt that with Michael Woodhouse at the helm, its legacy—and future—are in safe hands.