—

Established in 1985 as a response to the AIDS epidemic, ACON has been providing support for young LGBTQI members for 35 years! In response to the current pandemic, ACON has developed a range of online sessions for young people: aconhealth.org.au/online_sessions

ACON’s peer education program for young gay men (cis and trans) aged 18 to 26, SPARK, is continuing to support young gay men with HIV and sexual health, as well as community connection and social support through a range of online workshops and forums.

For online sessions head to aconhealth.org.au/gay_bi_queer_men. To keep up-to-date with SPARK follow them on FB facebook.com/SPARKACON

ACON has also developed an online session for all young LGBTQI people of diverse genders and sexualities (aged 18-26) to chat about wellbeing and sexual health in the age of COVID. For online sessions head to aconhealth.org.au/starting_out

ACON also provides an array of services to help people in the following areas; sexual health, mental health, alcohol and drugs, safety and inclusion, domestic and family violence, ageing as well as regional NSW programs. ACON also has a COVID-19 page that is regularly updated with the latest health advice to help keep the community informed.

How to get in touch?

Head to www.acon.org.au for a full list of resources and support, call 02 9206 2000 or email acon@acon.org.au.