Terry Daly established his store Daly Male in 1985, and through the 35 years of business has never dealt with anything like the current health crisis.

Catering to gay and straight men, the business dropped in revenue between 35 to 40 per cent as the city went into lockdown.

“I was here on my own every day in April and sitting here for four or fives hours with not a soul coming into the store it was dead as a doornail,” Terry said.

“My suppliers have been very good to us, and the landlord has also been very good… but it has been tough.”

Terry said he is keen to see business get back to normal and have his regular customers file through the door.

Ph: 9361 0331

90 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

www.dalymale.com.au