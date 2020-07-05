—

Les McDonald, the owner of the The Bookshop Darlinghurst, also credited his clients with helping to keep the store afloat.

In a “fortuitous” moment, before the pandemic hit hard, Les called out to his customer base for support as the business was struggling.

“There was a great response to that, people came in and purchased online,” he said.

“We got an incredible bump, and our March figures were terrific.

“We have been lucky enough to stay open through this period because of the web, so we have kept our staff, so we have managed to get through.”

While that was tough, Les said the current situation is nothing like he has ever dealt with.

“You have to learn on the fly and be sure to do everything,” he said.

While it’s been a tough 10 years with the introduction of Amazon and eBooks, Les said the community are fantastic.

“I certainly did not expect the business to be going for this long,” he said.

“It’s been a labour of love with a lot of good times and great connections made.”

The Bookshop Darlinghurst

Ph: 9331 1103

207 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

www.thebookshop.com.au