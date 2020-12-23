—

“Though you often swear it doesn’t, the sun still shines in Ballarat, you are not so singular as you think and not any kind of light thief, you stand out in the yard in Flemington and let the light dance amongst your curls. Even though its hard from you to take, the willow tree on South St does the same, don’t ask questions or look to the west, the willow tree won’t bear answers, your tragedies didn’t chase away the sun, and your doubt cannot change its course. The sun is shining now in Ballarat and you have to accept that, you can beg all day for someone to prove it, but Fiona is pinning roses in her hair, you look an awful lot like her in this light, she feels an awful lot like you today”.

On Monday afternoon December 21, around 300 mourners gathered at Darling Gardens in Clifton Hill to pay respects and honour the life of Bridget Flack. For so many, Bridget will be remembered as a bright light and shining star, a writer and musician in her own right and an artistic explorer of the highest order.

Known as DJ Brigida, Bridget got into electronic music via Chumbawamba a band she fell in love with at age 12 and that one album where they ‘used a lot of breakbeat loops’. Bridget and her friends pretended to like putting on punk shows for quite a while, until they realised how much easier it would be to throw parties if you didn’t invite bands and started the Vapor Noir collective in 2016.

Since then, Bridget had been throwing parties with Vapor Noir, focusing on amateurism, fast and fun dance music, trans performers, and propaganda of the deed.

Bridget will be remembered for trying as much as possible to invade male spaces, be obnoxiously trans, hide communist discourse and Chumbawamba in her work and for pretending to be a robot. She supported or presented most of her heroes, played almost all of the parties she wanted to in Narrm/Melbourne, and at more parties in the UK than she ever expected to.

A passionate advocate and activist, after graduating from La Trobe university with a degree in Social Science with honours, Bridget commenced work withthe United Workers Union, a job she loved. on the 1st of July this year Bridget received her permanent employment papers.

Speaking at Monday’s afternoon memorial, Bridget’s sister Angela Pucci Love said of her sister, “to say our relationship was unique is an understatement. Not quite sister, not quite caregiver. This little person quickly became MY baby, and I became Bridget’s fiercest protector and loudest cheerleader, a job that does not end today.

“It’s hard for me to remember a time in my life where Bridget wasn’t my first and last thought of the day. And yes, as is with many family relationships, we annoyed each other a lot, and often. But one thing that remained was that Bridget’s happiness and well-being were always linked to my own happiness and wellbeing.”

Bridget’s friends and family wish to thank all those that helped search for Bridget in recent weeks. Tragically, Bridget took her own life, a moment that if nothing else, has driven home the necessity to look after and care for those around us, particularly after the isolation so many of us have felt over the course of 2020.

“When she reached out on 15th November to say that she wasn’t doing great and needed some help we did what we could but never could have imagined this to be the outcome a few short weeks later. I will forever wonder what more I could have done but I had faith in the system and that Bridget would get what she needed.

“I am heartbroken at the thought that someone can ask, even beg, for help and not be able to receive it… I am determined to try and fix this for the next person. It is just unfathomable to me that this can happen and if I can stop even five families going through this pain, I will feel I have achieved something.” Angela said.

Bridget’s wish was to be with her mum and will laid to rest by her side under the roses in Ballarat.

‘Ruby Red Shoes – Lift your eyes and look for butterflies.’

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.